Dancefloor challenge takes couples out of comfort zone

TWO first places over three stage shows saw a broadcast assistant take this year’s Dancefloor Challenge trophy home with her.

BBC Radio Guernsey’s Sydney Henley-Roussel, 21, alongside her partner Dave Hyett, danced the jive and group ballroom alongside 13 other couples at Beau Sejour, in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people.

She won both of the shows on the second day of competition, which took place the weekend before last, and said she could not believe they had ended up being crowned champions.

‘It was so unexpected,’ she said.

‘I feel that anyone could have won it – everyone did so well and improved so much. I am just honoured that the trophy went to me and Dave.’

Mr Hyett is involved with cheerleading and Miss Henley-Roussel said he had asked her to become involved with it now the challenge is over.

‘I was very lucky to have Dave, he was such a fantastic partner. I would love to learn how to do flips with him, and hopefully I will get the chance to do my jive routine again at some point.’