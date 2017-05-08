Digital economy ‘could raise extra £14m. in tax’

AN EXTRA £14m. in tax could be raised by the digital economy if ambitious States plans are successful.

The Smart Guernsey digital sector framework, which aims to turn the island into a centre of excellence for fintech and stimulate the digital economy, plans to raise the number of people working in information services from 1,000 to 3,000 to 5,000 by 2026.

Tax take could then go on to rise to £19.2m., to be the second-highest earning sector after finance.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, digital lead for the Committee for Economic Development, pictured, said digital competence had become increasingly prominent in the workplace. She said digital upskilling on a higher scale than ever before was a natural evolution rather than a sudden shift in focus.

‘Since the 70s Guernsey has been concentrating on finance and the professional services, and parents have pushed their children towards those courses,’ she said.

‘However, every sector now requires an element of digital skill – whether that is horticulture, creative or hospitality – every sector needs and uses these skills within its business.’