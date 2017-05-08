Plans to make technical challenge a yearly event

CUBS, scouts and guides took part in the first Junior Uniformed Organisations Technochallenge at the Scout Association’s Les Maingy Activity Centre on Saturday.

Ladies’ College head of science Dr Karen Marshall organised the primary outreach event under the Sarnia Scholars banner.

‘This is something that we hope to run on an annual basis in future,’ said Dr Marshall who is also a cub leader.

‘Next year we would like to expand it and involve more uniformed organisations.’

Youngsters from school Years 5 and 6 were given three challenges.

The first was Dr Marshall’s idea to build a flagpole out of newspaper on which they could raise their organisation’s flag.

The poles were made using machines that rolled the paper into hard sticks but the skill came in binding them together.

The second challenge – to build an amphibious car that would be tested on land and sea was set by La Mare de Carteret science teacher Faye Barclay.

The Channel Islands Group of Professional Engineers provided the judges, and the Lt-Governor Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder presented the prizes.

Dame Mary Perkins donated table-top build-your-own-robot kits as the prizes.

Participants were also eligible for the British Association Discovery Awards.