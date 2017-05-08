Virtual learning to become a reality

COMPUTING is increasingly being used as an enabler for other subjects in education.

And qualifications earned by 11 local teachers will see virtual reality become more and more common in classrooms, as pupils will be able to visit a mosque, or see for themselves the devastation caused by an earthquake through VR headsets.

Adam Perkins, computing teacher at Les Beaucamps High School, was among the teachers pursuing a qualification in innovation and learning and teaching, focusing on the application of virtual reality in the classroom.

‘I thought VR and augmented reality would be really interesting to look at with its potential in education.

'Headsets like Google Cardboard [a cardboard holder for a mobile phone worn on the head] are quite cheap and make it all viable.

‘With cardboard and the devices it allows us to take the students on a tour way beyond our usual possibilities.’

Les Beaucamps has recently introduced the technology with five or six trial lessons and Mr Perkins said all had been well received.

‘We’ve gone inside a volcano, seen the devastation of the Nepal earthquake, and it all seems to be really promising.’