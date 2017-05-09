Air Search adds to ‘exciting’ time for Ernie on trip on the lifeboat

OPPORTUNITIES to go on exercise with the lifeboat and for an official drive with the Lt-Governor have been ‘amazing’ and ‘exciting’, a local boy has said, as he continues to create memories with family and friends.

Ernie Backlund-Leale, 11, relapsed from leukaemia treatments for a second time earlier this year and is now receiving palliative care and ticking things off his bucket list.

He and his family recently went on an exercise with the lifeboat and the Channel Islands Air Search aircraft, which he said was really exciting.

‘We went out on the lifeboat and we pretended we were on a real call-out, it was really exciting,’ he said.

‘The Channel Islands Air Search joined us and flew down really low over us.’

Lifeboat coxswain Buz White said Ernie was an ‘absolutely smashing lad’ and a pleasure to have aboard.

‘We got the Air Search plane to come and fly over as an added little surprise for him – we just took him out for a general exercise,’ he said.

‘I have kids myself and his situation is absolutely heart-wrenching really. He had a good time though, it was a pleasure.’

Ernie also went on a trip in the Lt-Governor’s Rolls-Royce with three police outriders.

They went to Elizabeth College to pick up Ernie’s brother, Joe, from school.

‘Having a trip in the Lt-Governor’s Rolls-Royce was amazing,’ Ernie said.