Cycling friends take on ‘bonkers’ hospice challenge

A GROUP of friends who call themselves The Pootleists will be cycling through France and Guernsey to raise money for Les Bourgs Hospice.

The special challenge will see them ride from Les Bourgs in France to Les Bourgs Hospice between 11 and 20 May.

It will mark the 10th edition of the annual 30 Rides in 30 Days fundraiser.

The Pootleists are Andrea Nightingale, Tim Loveridge, Mark Torode and Richard Freeman, and they ride together every week.

‘While “pootling” around the lanes during our weekend rides, we started talking about doing something special to make the 10th anniversary more of a challenge and to hopefully raise a significant amount for this wonderful charity,’ said Mr Loveridge, director of income tax (transformation) for the States.

The group chose the tiny hamlet of Les Bourgs Mezilhac after looking through a series of other Les Bourgs around the world. It is in a valley between the Alps and the Massif Central region.

The ride back to St Malo will be more than 600 miles and the aim is to cover around 100 miles each day for six days.

During the journey, which see the riders climb more than 35,000ft, they will be supported by a van emblazoned with all of the different ride sponsors, driven by Mira Domaille, Rock to Rocque organiser, and her husband, Phil.

It will carry a spare bike, spare parts and all of the support needed for the ride – each firm on the van has donated at least £250 already.

Another of The Pootleists, Guernsey’s drug and alcohol strategy coordinator Andrea Nightingale, said: ‘I have done some bonkers challenges in the nine years I have taken part, having only missed the first year, but I think this surpasses all of those.

‘The best part of this is being fit and healthy enough to share the cycling adventure with three really special friends – and raising money for Les Bourgs Hospice, which provides exceptional care for the patients and amazing support for their family and friends, is the real icing on the cake.’

Donations can be made at www.pootleists.com.