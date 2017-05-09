Live: Liberation Day 2017
Join our team of reporters and photographers as we keep you up to date on this year's Liberation Day.
Liberation Day 2017 live
LIVE
And so it begins #Libday17 starting with the Inter School Liberation Relay #relay #schools #celebration pic.twitter.com/mRQ7ZMe6cP— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) May 9, 2017
#LiberationDay today, @HMSPuncher ready for visitors @GuernseyPress @BBCGuernsey @VisitGuernsey pic.twitter.com/xkEVsHaQ0L— HMS Puncher (@HMSPuncher) May 9, 2017
Happy Liberation Day 2017 #Guernsey #LiberationDay Follow our live blog at https://t.co/phuStIB0yQ pic.twitter.com/LyGgKiJuwV— Guernsey Press (@GuernseyPress) May 9, 2017
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of Liberation Day 2017
