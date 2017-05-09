Louis is back to pass on sun safe message

LOUIS THE LOBSTER is back and again this summer is advising people to be prepared when going out in the sunshine.

The mascot is taking the message out around the island as he works with the Health Promotion Unit and Male Uprising Guernsey.

Yesterday saw the start of Sun Awareness Week.

Skin cancer is the second most common cancer among people between the ages of 15 and 34.

Incidence of skin cancer in the Channel Islands is higher than in the UK, with an average of 27 malignant melanoma cases diagnosed every year.

Health promotion officer for cancer prevention Diane Mathews said more than eight out of every 10 cases of skin cancer could be prevented by enjoying the sun safely. ‘Allowing your skin to go pink in the sun once every two years can triple your risk of getting skin cancer.

‘Sun protection is important at any age, but we know that people can get carried away in the sun, often using a sunscreen low in SPF [sun protection factor] or worse, a tanning oil, to achieve the perfect tan.’

Mug and the Health Promotion Unit are calling upon islanders to post their ‘sunscreen selfies’, using the hashtag #mugcreamup, in promotion of sun safety.