Police confirm 'a number' of sightings of missing man

GUERNSEY POLICE has been able to confirm a number of sightings of Peter Rouillard who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

The force said the 38-year-old bought a red pop-up Eurohike tent from Millets at 11.19am yesterday.

'He then collected his car from Target at 11.32am before driving to a property in Rue du Manoir, Forest, where he left his vehicle and phone.

'The last confirmed sighting of Mr Rouillard was at 2.15pm, when he was seen in the lanes near Rue du Manoir carrying a red holdall/rucksack.

'We remain very concerned for his welfare and would ask members of the public to report any sightings of a red tent erected in the south of the island.'

Police were yesterday asking home owners in the Forest and St Peter's area to search all outbuildings and sheds.

Anybody who knows where he is, or has any information which could assist in locating him, is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 725111.