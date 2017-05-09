Raising a glass to Liberation Day

Stockport-based evacuee author and historian Gillian Mawson has an unusual memento of the evacuation – and she’s hoping some eagle-eyed readers might be able to help her find out more about it. She also has her third book out, Britain’s Wartime Evacuees: The People, Places and Stories of the Evacuations. Shaun Shackleton reports

‘It’s around seven inches high and the shape of a sherry glass,’ said Gillian, whose books include Guernsey Evacuees (2012), Evacuees: Children’s Lives on the WW2 Home Front (2014) and Britain’s Wartime Evacuees: The People, Places and Stories of the Evacuations (2016). ‘It’s either a vase for a small flower or a massive sherry glass.

‘The interesting thing is that it’s been engraved. Along the top it says “Guernsey to England 20th June 1940”. There’s a V-for-Victory sign and alongside it there is a Scottish thistle and an English rose.’

Gillian has had the glass for several years.

‘I got it on eBay from a person in Somerset. They had bought it from a second-hand shop there and had tried to find out something about it. But they got nowhere.’

Whether it was a special commemorative edition for the evacuees or perhaps a one-off made by an actual evacuee just for his or her family, Gillian would love to know.

Gillian originally became interested in the Second World War evacuees through her her love of history. Her latest, Britain’s Wartime Evacuees: The People, Places and Stories of the Evacuations, came out in November last year and was put together through meticulous research of official documents, newspapers and first-hand accounts from the people evacuated from Guernsey, Jersey and Alderney as well as England, Northern Ireland and Scotland. It is part of the Voices from the Past series by Frontline Books.

