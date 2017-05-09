St Pierre Park owner in call for special permits

CALLS for a special work permit package to support hotel and tourism workers are being made by one of the island’s biggest hotel groups as it warns about the ‘potentially negative’ impact the new population controls could have on the economy.

The new population management regime came into effect on 3 April.

Hand Picked Hotels chairwoman and chief executive Julia Hands said she had serious concerns about the impact the new controls would have on the island’s

tourism economy and on the team employed at the St Pierre Park Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, where it had recently invested £4m.

‘The long-term stability of the team at St Pierre Park will be affected,’ she said.

‘Staff employment will, potentially, need to end after five years’ service as work permits will not be renewed without a recognised break,’ said Mrs Hands.

‘Staff will leave the island and find jobs elsewhere. Twenty-one employees of the 84 staff employed at St Pierre Park Hotel will be affected by the new population controls and will have to leave, representing 25% of the workforce.

‘The impact on tourism and hospitality will be felt throughout Guernsey.’

She said hoteliers and tourism operators would welcome the introduction of a special package designed to support foreign workers.