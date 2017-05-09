‘They hid their stock but it made no difference’

Food and other essential supplies were in such short supply during the Occupation that competition for them was fierce. And although measures were in place to preserve rations for islanders, in the end that counted for very little, as Herbert Winterflood recalls

‘IMMEDIATELY the Germans occupied the island of Guernsey, units and individual members of their forces and auxiliaries commenced to purchase ad lib enormous quantities of foodstuffs, clothing and other essential commodities which had been imported before the Occupation for the express purpose of constituting a civilian reserve for use in an emergency.’

(The opening sentence of a lengthy report from the States, published soon after Hitler’s Forces had left the island five long years after their invasion in June 1940.)

This constant practice proved to be the reason for the extreme shortage of essential supplies for the civilian population of Guernsey throughout the five years of the Occupation, and especially during the final year when the Channel Islands in general were cut off from the French mainland, due to the Allied advance following the landings in Normandy.

It is stressed that although the German authorities did issue an order which stated that rationed commodities intended for the civilian population could not be purchased by units or individual members of the German armed forces without a permit issued by them, these permits were given liberally. This meant that shops were rapidly emptied, the report adding that a large proportion of their non-perishable contents found their way to Germany.

Apart from these individual purchases by the Germans, the local authorities had to contend with constant requisition demands for food from the invading armed forces.

More on Herbert Winterflood's Occupation memories in today's Guernsey Press