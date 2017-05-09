Town is ready for Liberation celebrations

PREPARATIONS were in full swing yesterday to commemorate today’s 72nd anniversary of Liberation.

The doors of the Town Church will open at 10am for the traditional church service at 11am. The service will also be beamed to the Home Front marquee on the Crown Pier, which was going up yesterday, for those who cannot get in the church.

Erection of the bar tents for LibRock on the red light arm could not begin until 4pm due to cruise liner passengers embarking and disembarking there.

Alex Bridle, founder and managing director of the The Guernsey Event Company Ltd, which organises the logistics for the day on behalf of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said the preliminary set-up had gone to plan.

‘We had to ensure that there was minimal disruption to public parking on the main St Peter Port piers yesterday as it was a normal office/school day,’ she said.

‘As always, Liberation celebrations are a mammoth team effort and sincere thanks to all States of Guernsey departments and our main contractor, Event Services Group.’

She said both the Crown and Albert piers would be open as normal tomorrow, as would North Beach.

Visitors to Town today will be able to see four classic lifeboats on display in the Victoria Marina.

The Tyne class Mary Irene Millar, owned by Keith Berry, was built in 1989 and formerly served Port Patrick in Scotland.

Dave Medri’s Tyne class Moonbeam was formerly stationed at Montrose.

The other two vessels are Watson class. Julia and Mike Wrigley’s Oniros served Salcombe, Devon, from 1938 to 1962, while Frank Smith’s City of Bradford, which was built in 1954, was stationed on the Humber.

Mr Smith is a former coxswain there who retired after 31 years in 2001. He said that all of the men had bought and refurbished their boats.

‘We came here for [Liberation Day] the first time in 2005 and we’ve been every year since,’ he said.

‘We also support the St Peter Port lifeboat and it’s an honour to be here.’

Currently a shore crew member at Portishead, Somerset, Mr Medri agreed and said the annual Liberation commemorations were something special

Further information about the day is available at www.guernseyliberationday.com.

Full coverage of the celebrations in tomorrow's Guernsey Press including an eight-page supplement

