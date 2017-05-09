Working with horses helped to bring dad home from war

Ron Le Page and daughter Yvonne are two of the many islanders supporting our Guernsey’s Finest Hour campaign on behalf of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry Charitable Trust’s bid to raise £30,000 for lasting memorials to the regiment at home and abroad. In this the centenary year of the notorious Battle of Cambrai, here they explain the poignant family reason behind their donation

WORKING on Brooklands Farm at a young age led to a career with horses in the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry for Arthur Le Page.

Arthur, who was born on 2 September 1887 in the King’s Mills area, enlisted in 1916 and looked after the horses which pulled carts taking supplies to the front.

He attended Ecole Wesleyenne du Castel, which is now Delisles Church Sunday School.

He joined the Royal Guernsey Militia at Les Beaucamps and then joined the RGLI, with training taking place at Les Beaucamps and L’Ancresse.

Before going to Bourne Park Camp in Canterbury on 1 June 1917, Mr Le Page married Amy Nicolle on 20 May 1917. After training, the battalion sailed for France on 26 September 1917.

Arthur’s son, Ron, said that this father’s job saved his life. He recalled a time when his father met his brother-in-law, John Ernest Nicolle, at a refreshment point in Doulieu.

John asked Arthur to stop for tea, but he declined. As he carried on his way the refreshment point was hit, killing Mr Nicolle.

Arthur returned to Guernsey on the SS Lydia on 22 May 1919 and lived at La Turquie, Bordeaux, which was his father-in-law’s house.

He worked with horses again and was employed by John Mahy.

He also took on greenhouse work and retired at around the age of 88.

Arthur died on 26 January 1984, aged 96.

He had four children – Arthur, Eunice, Myrtle and Ronald.

The donation, in memory of Arthur, also remembers his brothers-in-law.