An occasion to remember

THE spirit of Liberation Day was alive and well yesterday as thousands of people packed Town for this year’s celebrations hailed ‘the most incredible day’.

With a whole host of activities and events to watch or take part in, islanders and visitors took the opportunity to spend the day out with family and friends and remember the importance of the occasion.

Many said ‘Guernsey’s day’ had been a great one this year – marking 72 years since the island was liberated from the German Occupation.

Those were words echoed by Education, Sport & Culture president Paul Le Pelley, whose department is responsible for the celebrations. ‘To say it is not a big anniversary this year, the turnout is fantastic,’ he said.

‘Everyone is happy and smiling and everywhere I look it is busy.

‘This is our national day and we celebrate it in two parts; firstly the parade and service to commemorate those that went through hardships and those who paid the ultimate price.

'Secondly, once we have done that it is a chance to celebrate the real meaning of Liberation with all the family,’ he said.

‘In a way only those who lived through the five years of Occupation will know it’s true meaning.’