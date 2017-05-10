Delay to bringing in new buses as refinements made

GUERNSEY’S new buses are now not expected to start operating until later this month, after refinements have been made to the lead vehicle.

A statement from Traffic and Highway Services said that representatives recently visited the Northern Ireland manufacturing plant where the 12 StreetVibe vehicles are being built.

This was to check the progress of the contract first-hand and to make sure the first vehicle met expectations and complied with the specifications.

‘Following the visit, the Wrightbus team is making a small number of refinements to the lead bus to establish the final build specification and to obtain regulatory compliance prior to delivery,’ said the department.

It added that such work is not unusual for a bus manufacturer when meeting the requirements of a new customer, but would mean a slight delay in the buses being introduced.

The new buses are being built at a cost of £1.62m. They are 7cm narrower and slightly shorter than the current buses and will be white with a red and yellow ‘ribbon’ livery and feature the strapline Celebrate Guernsey.