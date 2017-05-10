South Show drop-in session to be held on Saturday

PEOPLE who might be interested in taking part in this year’s South Show will have a chance to get advice at a drop-in session at St Martin’s Parish Hall on Saturday.

Experts on cut flowers, vegetables, pot plants, cookery, and arts & crafts will be available to answer questions and pass on tips to potential entrants.

‘Entering a show for the first time can be a daunting thing and we thought we could make it easier for them,’ said Southern Agricultural & Horticultural Society president Mike Weysom.

Six novice classes have been introduced in the horticulture section in order to make it easier for people.

‘This is really about encouraging new blood into the society,’ said Mr Weysom.

‘There has been a revival in vegetable growing in recent years as more people have allotments.

‘People might look at things in their garden and think they are not good enough for the show but when they go to the show they can find they were wrong.

‘The summer shows are all about community spirit and camaraderie as people do help one another.’

Further details about the South Show and how to enter are available at www.thesouthshow.com.

Alternatively people can call Mr Weysom on 236517 or Mrs Sparkes on 237678. The drop-in session will be open from 10am until noon.