Telegraph names Guernsey best island in Britain

GUERNSEY has been named as Britain's greatest island by a national newspaper.

The Telegraph has published a list of Britain's 10 greatest islands, with Guernsey featuring as the top.

It described the island as the 'smaller, more sedate' of the two principal Channel Islands, offering 'towering sea cliffs in the south to the bays and beaches sweeping up the west coast and a soft rural interior of hedgerows, granite cottages and Neolithic sites'.

Also mentioned is Victor Hugo's 'strangest, most inspirational of writer's houses'.

[comments_cta}