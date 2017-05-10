facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Design an AdDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Telegraph names Guernsey best island in Britain

GUERNSEY has been named as Britain's greatest island by a national newspaper.

Horace argues that ‘We are a tiny fish in a huge ocean’ and must fix our own problems before helping others. (Picture by Peter Frankland, 17199655)

The Telegraph has published a list of Britain's 10 greatest islands, with Guernsey featuring as the top.

It described the island as the 'smaller, more sedate' of the two principal Channel Islands, offering 'towering sea cliffs in the south to the bays and beaches sweeping up the west coast and a soft rural interior of hedgerows, granite cottages and Neolithic sites'.

Also mentioned is Victor Hugo's 'strangest, most inspirational of writer's houses'.

[comments_cta}

Comments for: "Telegraph names Guernsey best island in Britain"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.