‘We want this to be a mecca for golfers’

A PIRATE-THEMED adventure golf course, a floodlight driving range with ball tracking and golfing superstore are all part of a new ‘state-of-the-art’ facility being built at St Pierre Park.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July on the new golf complex, which will also contain a bar and restaurant in its two-storey main building.

Matthew Groves, managing director of Guernsey Golf Limited, said the aim was to create a venue that appealed to beginners, casual golfers and experienced professionals.

‘Golf has done nothing different in the last 20 years and we want to try and get rid of every reason people have for not trying golf,’ he said.

‘In theory we are using this to get more people into golf and stimulate interest in people who may never have thought about taking it up.’

A new access road from Rohais De Haut will lead to the new facilities, with a twelve-hole mini golf course one side of the main building and the high-tech driving range the other.