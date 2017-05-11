Chelsea Pensioners, Gurkhas help Sark celebrate Liberation

A CELEBRATORY picnic at Millennium Field was the centrepiece of Sark’s Liberation Day festivities.

Sark was freed a day after Guernsey and Jersey on 10 May 1945, however the island this year celebrated

its Liberation on Monday with a visit from the Chelsea Pensioners and the Gurkhas.

Sandy Hunt, who was helping to organise the events, said it had been an ‘excellent day’.

‘We took the Chelsea Pensioners to the new island brewery and they enjoyed a sample of the local beer,’ she said.

‘We then had a family picnic at the Millennium Field outside the Island Hall, where the Gurkhas did their kukri knife display and a member of the Chelsea Pensioners played the bagpipes. There was a great atmosphere and everyone was invited.’

In the afternoon, the Chelsea Pensioners went into the school to share their experiences with the local children.

‘They came into the school to see each of the classes,’ she said.

‘They asked the children what they liked about living in Sark over tea and biscuits that were made by children in class four.’