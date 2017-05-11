Children will learn about the RGLI and Battle of Cambrai

A SERIES of assemblies teaching young people about the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry’s role in the Battle of Cambrai, and the dramatic impact it had on the island, have been organised by Education.

As part of the move, the children will be taught how to march, so that they can take part in a forthcoming anniversary parade, which will mark and replicate the RGLI’s departure for France during the First World War.

The plan is for the formal parade to march from Fort George, through St Peter Port and to the White Rock, in the same way the Guernsey soldiers did 100 years ago. Families and onlookers, just as back then, will follow behind.

The first of the assemblies was held yesterday at Notre Dame Primary School. Education, Sport & Culture lifelong learning manager Alun Williams spoke of how news of the regiment’s losses in the battle, which marks its centenary in November, filtered back to the island, how it affected people and how the RGLI trained.

‘We are going to do quite a few more of these,’ he said. ‘We want to make them understand a bit about the parade and the significance of the RGLI and the battle.

‘Things like practising marching really help to engage them.’

Lt-Col. Colin Vaudin, from the RGLI Charitable Trust, also spoke to the children about his time in the Army over the last three decades, and what it means to be a soldier and serve alongside others in combat.