Cider company is now hive of activity

AN OBSERVATION bee hive has been set up at the home of Rocquette Cider, which will help the company to better manage the health and size of the colony.

Manager James Meller said they had starting moving bees into the five-frame glass cabinet on Sunday.

It will allow visitors to their Fauxquets site to see the bees in action.

‘We wanted to create some more interest to the tours we do and we were looking at different designs on YouTube,’ he said. ‘We contacted this guy in America and got the plans off him and then we built it the other week.

‘The good thing about it is that each of the modules can be taken out without any of the bees leaving, which is a useful aid for doing manipulation of the hive.’

The growth of the hive relies on having an active queen bee, he said, which will now be easier to monitor.

‘We should be able to find the queen easy as I have marked her with a red dot,’ he said.

‘If she is a good queen, which this one seems to be, she will lay lots of eggs. When this [cabinet] is full there could be 30,000 bees in there.’