Entries accepted for CI’s biggest yacht race

ENTRIES are now being accepted for the biggest sailing event in the Channel Islands.

The Carey Olsen Inter-Island Yacht Race on Saturday 17 June will this year begin in Jersey and finish in Guernsey.

A fleet of up 90 is expected across a range of categories from fast sports boats such as JPKs, Pogos and J122s to cruisers such as Westerly Centaurs and the Contessa 26.

Also likely to join the Channel Island sailors in the 26 nautical mile race are entrants from the UK and France.

The fleet will set sail just outside St Helier at 11am and will make its way through the often turbulent seas off Corbiere lighthouse before racing up to St Peter Port.

The fastest boats could complete the race in less than three hours, while those with larger handicaps could be racing for six hours if winds are light.

Clive Le Tissier, commodore of the Guernsey Yacht Club, said last year’s conditions were fairly exciting, resulting in a very fast race.

Entry forms should be submitted by noon on Saturday 10 June. Entries cost £30. For information, visit the GYC website http://bit.ly/2qqLRBy.