‘Flexible population law meets States objectives’

CALLS from a leading hotelier for a special work permit package to help the industry have been dismissed by the committee responsible for the new population regime.

Home Affairs president Mary Lowe said there was enough flexibility within the current legislation, which faces continued criticism from the Confederation of Guernsey Industry for putting the economy at risk.

Deputy Lowe’s comments followed the call from Hand Picked Hotels, one of the island’s biggest hotel groups, for the introduction of special work permits for hotel and tourism workers.

Chairwoman and chief executive Julia Hands said she had serious concerns about the impact the new controls would have on the island’s tourism economy – a quarter of the 84 staff at St Pierre Park will be affected by the new regime and have to leave.

Deputy Lowe said: ‘Where there is evidence to suggest that long-term employment permits are needed in posts that would otherwise be expected to operate with staff rotation, and where we can link those decisions back to assisting the States to achieve the strategic objectives of its Policy & Resource Plan, then the new system has sufficient built-in flexibility to provide longer permits.’

The five-year threshold for some staff was ‘consistent with the States of Guernsey’s overriding population policy’, she said.

‘It is not within the gift of the Committee for Home Affairs to change the States’ strategic objectives.’

Home Affairs set up the population advisory panel, which involved representatives from all sectors, including hospitality, and had encouraged all businesses to engage with it fully.

Businesses wanting to meet their population employment advisory panel representative can find contact details at www.gov.gg/pmpeap.