Liberation Day 2017 voted a hit by people all over world

LIBERATION DAY 2017 was hailed a success by people all over the world, as many saw scenes of the celebrations online and wrote to send their best wishes to friends and family in the island.

The firm charged with organising the day was The Event Company.

Its founder and managing director, Alex Bridle, said it had been ‘a terrific day... and we were blessed with terrific weather’.

‘Feedback has generally been very positive,’ she said.

‘It’s our role to look at the whole day holistically and make sure it all runs smoothly.’

Some of the events were covered with video and pictures on the Guernsey Press Facebook page and the majority of people commenting on them were delighted by what they saw.

There were also delighted comments from spectators as far afield as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

‘Great to see it again, thanks to everyone involved,’ wrote Pam Niles of the cavalcade.

‘Great turnout,’ said Carol Garrington, ‘so pleased to see blue skies too.’

One person who remembered the original Liberation Day was Ken Le Sauvage: ‘More like the ’45 one,’ he wrote of the cavalcade.

There was one complaint from someone who missed having floats, but Education, Sport & Culture president Paul Le Pelley said anyone who has criticisms of the day should contact the committee before its wash-up meeting.