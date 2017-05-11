Pride of Guernsey: A reward for special effort

AS A wealth management services company that has had a presence in the island for more than 40 years, Butterfield is delighted to be backing the Pride of Guernsey Awards in its second year.

Managing director Richard Saunders said the awards represented a fantastic opportunity to recognise all those who contribute so much to our community yet may not always receive the attention they deserve.

As the oldest bank in Bermuda, where its head office is based, Butterfield has long recognised just how important it is to be a real part of the island community.

With over 200 staff based in Guernsey, offering expertise in banking, investment, lending, custody and fiduciary services to both local and international clients, community and heritage continue to be a part of Butterfield’s culture. This is demonstrated through Butterfield’s bursary scheme and various local sponsorships, including the Schools’ Music Service and the Sailing Trust. It also supports a range of local clubs, associations and charities.

Sponsoring the Young Achiever of the Year Award for a second time was, therefore, the perfect fit for Butterfield.

‘We know just how much the young people of our Bailiwick represent our future and we want to encourage and recognise their achievements,’ said Mr Saunders.

‘This may be through acknowledging their success in their studies, a hobby they may have, involvement in local sports or perhaps through the arts.

‘We are really looking forward to, once again, finding out more about the full range of young talent our island has to offer and to showing them the appreciation they deserve through the Pride of Guernsey Awards.

‘Choosing a winner will not be easy,’ added Mr Saunders, ‘but the company will be welcoming nominations from individuals who have shown a particular commitment to their cause.

‘This will have been supported through their enthusiasm, dedication and determination towards achieving their goal.’

As well as being crowned the Young Achiever of the Year, the winner will receive a prize worth £1,000, donated by Butterfield.