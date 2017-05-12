Comic artist a big draw at La Mare

YEAR 7 students at La Mare de Carteret High School spent their science lesson drawing comic characters yesterday, but did not get in trouble with the teacher.

In fact, their teacher for the afternoon was comic book artist and writer Kev. F Sutherland, who was in the island as part of the Guernsey Literary Festival.

It was a very practical session for the students, who after coming up with a name for a comic – Awesome Sauce was chosen – had a chance to create their own comic book heroes and then draw a single page story for inclusion in an exclusive book.

While the youngsters drew, Mr Sutherland took each of them aside and drew a caricature of them to be included in the one-off publication.

A one-man publisher, he then took to the photocopier, reducing the large illustrations produced by the students and collating them into 30 copies of a book featuring all of their work, which will be given to the budding artists today.

‘Comics are greatly overlooked in schools,’ he said.

‘I’m playing my part in bringing comics back into existence for the kids.’

Comics encouraged visual learners, he said, and were a good way to get to students who did not read. ‘I’m brought in to work with struggling readers a lot.’

He has drawn for the likes of the Beano and Marvel comics, as well as Doctor Who, and is currently working on a series of stories featuring illustrated Bible stories.