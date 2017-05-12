Four arrested in Providence case

A CRIMINAL investigation into the collapse of the Providence investment fund stepped up a level yesterday with the arrest of four men.

The investigation was started in October, led by Guernsey’s Economic Crime Division, as part of a case with global links.

‘The arrests were undertaken at four separate addresses in the island, in connection with suspected offences of fraud by abuse of position and in respect of the provision of false or misleading, or recklessly furnishing information relating to the protection of investors,’ a Law Enforcement spokesman said.

All the men are now out on bail pending further enquiries.

‘Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we are unable to give any further details at this time.’

The Economic Crime Division is a joint Guernsey Police and Guernsey Border Agency unit.