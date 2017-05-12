Funds urgently needed to finish community centre

THE second phase of Alderney’s community pool and gym is now complete.

The gym has eight machines and free weights, all donated. Electrical work was finished last week.

A risk assessment and machine checking for the Heath and Safety Executive and sign-off on the wiring need to be carried out before it is opened to the public. The reception is all ready, as is the gleaming new disabled changing room with shower. Trustee chairman Kerry Wedd estimates the whole facility could be completed in four months – if the required pot of cash is found to finish it. The team is currently reviewing the figure required to try to identify savings. The figure they have stated previously is £250,000.

Trustees are meeting with States members to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile companies, such as the Lloyds Foundation, continue to be generous – they recently received a pledge for £40,000, on the condition that the rest was raised. But it’s now that they urgently need money for jobs like rendering.