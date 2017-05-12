Let’s get ready to ramble...

ROUTES around Guernsey, Lihou, Herm and Sark will allow islanders and tourists to find out more about local history with this year’s Spring Walking Festival.

There are 40 walks to choose from in the event, which runs from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 4 June. Walks take place every morning, afternoon and some evenings and there are easy rambles to those which are more testing, short to long and all-day walks.

The festival is organised by the Bailiwick of Guernsey Guild of Accredited Guides, supported by VisitGuernsey.

Carla Bauer, one of the organisers of the festival and an accredited tour guide, said there were some new routes that were introduced this year such as in Sark, and also in Guernsey, around Delancey Park, Talbot Valley and a Victorian walk in St Peter Port.

‘There is something for everyone – short walks which last an hour or so, some light rambles at easy walking pace, some longer rambles along coastal paths and green lanes.’

For further information visit visitguernsey.com.