Pride of Guernsey: 'Parents deserve a public thank-you'

AS A family business committed to our community, the Christies Group was delighted in 2016 to be asked to support the Pride of Guernsey Parent/s of the Year Award.

Managing director Christophe Gaultier has said last year's awards were an enormous success and that the group was moved and honoured to read all of the nominees’ stories and to meet the finalists.

'We are thrilled to be sponsoring the award for a second year. The people that we have already and will, undoubtedly, meet in the course of the awards are an inspiration to us. We are proud to be able to partner with the Guernsey Press in honouring them publicly.

We recognise that strong family values and caring relationships play a major role in what continues to make Guernsey such a wonderful place to live.

We pride ourselves on helping islanders celebrate family life and the key moments that form such a big part of that. Our business is built around providing welcoming places for people to enjoy that precious, quality time together with loved ones and friends.

The Christies Group’s family of venues – in both the heart of St Peter Port at Christies, The Swan Inn, The Boathouse, Villa and La Privata, and at Crabby Jack’s on the west coast – offer something to suit every family and every occasion.

Sometimes it is easy to take your mum or dad or those who look after you for granted. They are always there day in, day out, to offer their support, time, help and love.

While they don’t ask for thanks, it is wonderful to be able to acknowledge how important they are to you by nominating them as your parents of the year. Through our award you will be able to treat them to a very special public thank-you.

As well as showing them your appreciation through the pages of the Guernsey Press and online, you might also help them win a special prize worth £1,000 that they will love and which we will donate.

Choosing who should claim the title will be a difficult task, but we can’t wait to hear your stories. Lots of us think we have the best mum and dad in the world; here is your chance to show them'