Teaching ‘more attractive here’ with end of 11-plus

TEACHING in Guernsey has been made more attractive by the decision to scrap selection, the new president of the National Union of Teachers has said.

Louise Regan visited the island yesterday to speak with some of the 300 local NUT members.

She aimed to visit their members all around Great Britain, and was invited to the island by the acting secretary of the Guernsey division of NUT, Connie Armstrong – a teacher at Castel Primary School.

‘I am very interested to find out about the education system here,’ Mrs Regan said.

‘Selection is an interesting issue, and of big concern in the UK – we don’t think it helps social mobility.

‘Guernsey’s government being so different [from the UK], and in turn its education system progressing on its own, shows that different things can work.’

At the start of February this year, a survey completed by another teachers’ union – NASUWT – found that 64% of teachers had considered leaving their job in the previous year.

At the time, the regional secretary for the south-west of the UK’s NUT members, Andy Woolley, said Guernsey was no longer an attractive option for teachers from the UK.

Mrs Regan said, however, that she thought Guernsey was a more attractive option.