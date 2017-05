Police have confirmed they are investigating two burglaries that took place last night.

Both burglaries took place in the area of Collings Road, St Peter Port.

A car, believed to be a white Ford Fiesta, was also stolen from one of the properties. It has still not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More information to follow.