‘Extraordinary’ nurses and carers honoured

THE extraordinary nature of the day-to-day work of nurses, midwives and carers was celebrated at the PEH yesterday.

Health care staff packed out the Emma Ferbrache Room for the annual awards ceremony, which coincided with International Nurses Day.

Claudine Paluch, who received the award for midwife of the year, said it had been an emotional day.

‘I was absolutely and completely unaware I had won [until the awards ceremony],’ she said.

‘I have been a midwife coming on 14 years and this is lovely and really unexpected. It is lovely to see the difference what we do obviously makes to an individual person.’

Carol Winder, who works at The Royal Connaught Care Home in Alderney, won the carer of the year award.

‘It was really unexpected and an honour to be recognised for something that I love doing,’ she said. ‘I was asked to come here to represent Alderney – it has been a lovely day.’

Ann Kavanagh, who has been a nurse since 1981, took home the top award for nursing.

‘It certainly is a real honour professionally and personally,’ she said. ‘Caring for people is the bread and butter of our work.’

The awards were presented by Committee for Health & Social Care president Heidi Soulsby and chief secretary Mark De Garis.