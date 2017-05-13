Hats for Headway in new centre

WACKY headwear was donned by Headway Guernsey members and their family, friends, volunteers and staff for the annual Hats for Headway day.

The charity, which supports those who suffer brain injuries, hosts the event every year to mark the culmination of Action for Brain Injury Week, and as an opportunity for everyone involved to meet for a tea party.

This year was the first time they have been able to hold the event at their new HQ at the KGV and it saw members from all parts of the ‘KGV community’ come to support everyone.

Manny Helmot is one of the longest-standing members of Headway.

‘This place is simply amazing – I am very lucky to be able to come to this function and thumbs up all the way,’ he said.

Headway executive director Philippa Stahelin said they always held social drop-in events on Fridays and this one had the added benefit of letting family, friends and staff all interact.

‘It really helps people get out of isolation and makes sure they are part of something,’ she said.