States systems checked after NHS cyber attack

PREVENTATIVE checks are being carried out on the States’ network systems following a major cyber-attack on the NHS as local businesses are also advised to remain vigilant.

The States chief information officer, Colin Vaudin, said late yesterday afternoon that no evidence had been found to suggest the island had been affected.

But he said government was taking precautionary steps, including emailing all staff advising them not to click on links sent by unknown people.

It comes as NHS Digital, which is responsible for the UK health service’s cyber security, reported yesterday afternoon that its computer systems were believed to have been hit by a ransomware cyber-attack using malware called Wanna Decryptor.

Some NHS trusts reportedly shut down all IT systems while others said they were experiencing ‘major disruption’.

Pictures posted on social media showed screens of NHS computers with images demanding payment of $300-worth of the online currency Bitcoin, stating: ‘Ooops, your files have been encrypted!’

It added: ‘Maybe you are looking for a way to recover your files, but do not waste your time.’

It demands payment in three days or the price would be doubled, and if none is received in seven days the files would be deleted.

‘We are carrying out preventative checks on our systems, following the ransomware attack on NHS hospitals, and at this stage we haven’t found any evidence of us being affected,’ said Mr Vaudin.

‘However, we remain vigilant and are carrying out precautionary steps, including emailing all States of Guernsey staff to remind them not to click on links in email from unknown senders or open suspicious attachments.

‘We would encourage all businesses in the island to remain vigilant also.’