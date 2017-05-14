Literary Festival events guide BBC film crew as they learn about Hugo

A FILM crew from BBC’s The One Show were in Guernsey yesterday learning about Victor Hugo through different Guernsey Literary Festival events.

Most of the filming took place early in the morning and festival director Claire Allen said work started at Hauteville House.

‘They have been getting several shots from around the literary festival and spoke to the Hugos at Hauteville House early this morning,’ she said.

‘You can only fit so many people in Hauteville House, so it was nice for Jean Baptiste and Marie Hugo to repeat their talk this afternoon for a wider audience.

‘They also interviewed Roy Bisson of the Victor Hugo Society and they were at the Victor Hugo statue in Candie Gardens filming a live performance that Gadoc were putting on from Les Miserables.’

Jean Baptiste Hugo and sister Marie are fifth-generation descendants of Victor Hugo.

They gave talks at Hauteville House in the morning and in Market Square in the afternoon.

They spoke about how their ancestor had influenced their lives and how deeply the island had inspired him.