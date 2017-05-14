‘Our warship’ Daring back in Portsmouth after nine months

GUERNSEY-AFFILIATED Type 45 destroyer HMS Daring yesterday made what the Royal Navy has called ‘a triumphant return’ home after spending nine months at sea protecting some of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.

Hundreds of families and friends lined a packed jetty at HM Naval Base Portsmouth to welcome home the warship and her 260-strong crew following their deployment to the Middle East. During her time away, the advanced air destroyer visited 12 countries, steamed 50,000 miles and undertook 20 patrols of the Bab-el-Mandeb strait to reassure merchant vessels and keep the sea lanes open for trade.

‘After nine demanding months at sea conducting operations to protect Britain’s economy, returning home is a wonderful and rewarding moment for all of Daring’s sailors and their families,’ said Commander Marcus Hember, the commanding officer of HMS Daring.

‘I am proud of everything they have achieved during this long deployment and hope they enjoy some well-earned time with their families and loved ones.

‘Everyone on board has contributed to the security and stability of one of the most important areas of the world for international trade, something for which they truly deserve recognition.’

HMS Daring, the first of six Type 45 destroyers operated by the Royal Navy, left her home port of Portsmouth in September last year.

Among those on board were a Royal Marines boarding team and embarked flight from Yeovilton-based 825 Naval Air Squadron.

Daring operates with the Royal Navy’s newest type of helicopter – the Wildcat Mk2 – which extends the ship’s capability ‘beyond the horizon’ and uses its targeting system and surveillance radar to help reduce the threat of waterborne attack.

After passing east of the Suez Canal, Daring escorted the Navy’s Joint Expeditionary Force task group including Devonport-based HMS Bulwark, flagship HMS Ocean and the MV Eddystone Point.

As well as providing air defence to the task group, Daring helped protect from the threat of waterborne attack, carrying Royal Navy and Royal Marine boarding parties to counter piracy, terrorists and smugglers.

The destroyer then went on to undertake 20 journeys through the Bab-al-Mandeb strait, protecting 800,000 tonnes of shipping and ensuring the critical choke point remained free-flowing for international trade.

Around 95% of Britain’s economic activity by volume depends upon the sea and a vast amount of global trade passes through the region.