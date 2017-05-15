Children and Young People’s Plan ‘having huge impact’

KEY stakeholders and services at the forefront of delivering the Children and Young People’s Plan have set out the priorities for the next phase of the project, which is already having a massive impact, according to the implementation lead.

The States approved an updated version of the CYPP in February 2016 and the implementation of the ‘living document’ includes a wide range of services, committees and professionals.

Ruby Parry, implementation lead and social care advisor to Health & Social Care, said a recent conference had confirmed how transformational the plan had been.

Among the successes so far include the implementation of the Multi Agency Support Hub (Mash), which has seen the number of children on the child protection register reduce from 92 to 29 last year.

‘Everyone in this room has signed up to the next phase of the plan and each of the four priority leads have identified just a couple of core priorities that they think are the building blocks of the next part,’ Ms Parry said.

‘We want to get the Mash supported by some commissioning for services. Mash now tells us what children need that is missing and we now need to commission services to fill the gaps.

‘We also want to make sure that we are supporting our 1001 days initiative and our strong families project because that will start to turn things around for vulnerable children.

‘We also want to create our children’s charter with the Youth Forum. It is a charter which lists what the States is signing up to in terms of what children have a right to expect from us. We then get measured against those standards.’

Ms Parry said a survey was being sent out to ensure key stakeholders agree with the priorities and if there were any missing.

‘On the basis of all of that, I will pull together a brief refresh document, which we publish, and that will be our road map for the next couple of years.

‘The other thing that is fantastic is the four priorities of the plan are reflected in every aspect of the school curriculum.’