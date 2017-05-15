First official photos of ‘Guernsey’ released

THE first official photography from the big-screen adaptation the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society has been released.

As filming for the movie, called Guernsey, continues, the two pictures show the two lead actors Lily James and Michiel Huisman in full 1940s costume.

The photographs have been released as principal photography wraps on the British production of Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows' best-selling novel.

Filming is taking place in parts of Devon and Bristol.