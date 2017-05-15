Happy Guernsey fans after first Muratti win since 2014

CHEERS erupted from Footes Lane as Guernsey reclaimed the Muratti Vase on Saturday afternoon.

Guernsey won 2 -1 against Jersey, who had won the trophy for the previous two years.

The home team’s goals came from Dom Heaume in the third minute, with Ross Allen then scoring, meaning Guernsey was leading 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Jersey’s Karl Hinds then scored with 10 minutes left.

Those watching spoke of the good spirits of the crowd, with many donning green T-shirts or Guernsey flags to show their support.

One of the younger fans hopes to follow in the footsteps of his dad, who he was watching on the pitch.

Three-year-old Finley Cochrane was cheering on dad Sam, who played in defence.

He said it was ‘good fun’ and he hopes to play for Guernsey, like his dad, when he is older.

Finley said he also watches his dad regularly when he plays in Guernsey FC matches.

Drew Gauvain’s favourite part of the match was when Guernsey scored the goals.

The nine-year-old was at his first Muratti. ‘Guernsey played well,’ he said.

Drew said there was a good atmosphere at Footes Lane.

Sharon Naftel was not only supporting Guernsey, but watching daughter Sophie, 12, who was one of the ball girls. It was the first Muratti she has been to and she said it was worth coming along.

‘It was brilliant, especially with the Guernsey goals.’