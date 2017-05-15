Investigation into £21m. VAT fraud ‘remains active’

A CRIMINAL investigation into a suspected £21m. VAT fraud, which includes authorities in Guernsey, the Isle of Man and England, is ongoing, local Law Enforcement has confirmed, as a Manx court confiscated £500,000 from the man at the heart of the enquiries.

Paul Bell was one of seven people arrested in 2015 as part of the cross-jurisdiction investigation.

While no criminal charges have been brought against Mr Bell, an Isle of Man Summary Court has ruled that money found at his home and business premises during raids in the Isle of Man had been obtained from unlawful activity and intended for unlawful purposes.

In his judgment, Deputy High Bailiff Alan Gough said he had no other explanation for the discovery of £484,000 at the Onchan home and £16,000 at the Douglas business address of Mr Bell.

He granted an application from a UK barrister, on behalf of the Attorney General, for the cash to be forfeited under Proceeds of Crime Act powers.

Speaking after the judgment, Guernsey’s Economic Crime Division, which is a joint Guernsey Police and Guernsey Border Agency unit, said its investigation into the suspected fraud remained active.

‘Large-scale fraud investigations such as this are highly complex and as such we continue to work with colleagues in other jurisdictions to develop further lines of enquiry.’