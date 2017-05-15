New path to fitness for Castel pupils

A HOGGIN path means that Castel Primary School pupils can exercise in any weather, all-year round.

The new path goes around the school field and the pupils can now do some form of exercise every day.

Year 5 pupils Tyla Cox, Pearce Le Poidevin, Harvey Migasiuk, all 10, and Luke Shaw, 9, said how beneficial it was.

‘It is easier. If you go on the field and it is wet you could slip or fall,’ Pearce said.

‘This is more of a challenge,’ Tyla said.

There is a slope on the field and Harvey said that the path goes up and down.

Another sport the pupils are able to do on site is swimming.

The school currently has a fundraising campaign and when it was launched last year the Save our Pool Appeal was aiming to raise more than £50,000 to fund full repairs and refurbishment.

Phase one has now been completed, and a new roof has been installed.