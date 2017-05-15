Pride of Guernsey: A vital role in family life

THE Channel Islands Co-operative Society is a community retailer, owned by Channel Islanders and employing more than 1,000 people, and every day we see the important role that grandparents play in family life.

Whether it’s one of our colleagues proudly showing off photos of their family’s new addition or customers shopping while looking after their grandchildren, our islands are enriched by the contribution that grandparents make, which is why The Channel Islands Co-operative Society is once again sponsoring the Grandparent/s of the Year Award in both the Pride of Guernsey and Pride of Jersey Awards.

Family is what makes the Channel Islands unique and special and the nominations which were received last year gave a real understanding of the important role that so many grandparents have in their families’ lives. Every person nominated showed utter devotion to their children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.

Choosing a winner from three incredible finalists was a very humbling experience. The winner, Jean Tanner, had put aside her own grief to focus on her grandchildren. She was so much more than a grandmother.

I have absolutely no doubt that the nominations this year will be of a similar calibre and I encourage everyone who is lucky enough to have a grandparent to consider nominating them as a way of thanking and recognising the sacrifices that they selflessly make.

Channel Islands Co-operative Society chief executive Colin Macleod