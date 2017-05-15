Third of £750,000 for capital works to upgrade Giffard

WORK to modernise Giffard Ward to take orthopaedic patients will cost £243,894, Health & Social Care has said.

Last week it announced the plan to modernise the ward, which has been shut since November after a leak, but had not said what the budget would be.

The money comes from a pot of £750,000 allocated to the committee for capital work during the 2017 Budget process.

It will take the patients that are currently in the 15-bed De Sausmarez Ward.

‘De Sausmarez Ward is the oldest ward in the hospital and does not lend itself to modern nursing,’ a spokesman said.

‘The ward will not be used immediately following the orthopaedic patients moving to Giffard Ward.

‘However, it will be available to be mobilised if additional beds are needed.

‘The future use of De Sausmarez Ward is being considered as part of the wider reconfiguration of the hospital.'