Delivery of new air search plane hit by delays

SIGNIFICANT delays in the production of the new Channel Islands Air Search plane mean it is now not expected to come into service until next spring.

The charity has been using a temporary aircraft since the its plane was written off in a crash on the north coast of Jersey during a search in November 2013.

The new Britten-Norman plane was due to arrive this summer to replace the Lions' Pride.

But speaking yesterday CIAS chief officer John Fitzgerald said that would no longer be the case.

'Despite having met all contractual obligations since commissioning Britten-Norman in March 2014 to build and fit a bespoke search and rescue aircraft for Channel Islands Air Search, we have just been informed there has been yet another and this time significant delay, to the arrival of the new aircraft and it is now estimated to arrive in the spring of 2018.'

Britten-Norman said the installation of some of the aircraft's complex systems had taken time to finalise.

Production director, Simon Wade, said: 'While the company has done everything possible to ensure that this important, life saving aircraft is completed in the shortest timescale possible, programme delays have been unavoidable.'