Improvement plan follows Jescc overspend

The Joint Emergency Services Control Centre overspent its budget by £159,000 last year, the Committee for Home Affairs has announced.

The committee blames higher than budgeted for staff costs for the overspend, which it predicts will be repeated in 2017 by a similar amount.

An improvement plan, including changing staff's core hours, has been put in place in an effort to stabilise costs and 'provide a more robust operating model for the centre'.

JESCC was launched in March 2015 and is thought to be the first control centre in the world that handles command and control functions for four emergency services – police, ambulance, fire and coastguard.

Mark Lempriere, Chief Secretary to the Committee for Home Affairs, said one of the challenges of being the first jurisdiction to introduce a joint centre of this nature was that there was no similar facility to model it on or learn from.