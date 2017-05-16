La Mare plan is hatched to nurture rare chicks

LA MARE De Carteret Primary pupils have been looking after rare-breed chicks as part of a creative learning project.

A total of nine chicks have been successfully nurtured at the school – from eggs in an incubator to hatching and to now-flourishing one-week-old birds.

The project came about after began thanks to Deputy Carl Meerveld, who approached the school, and asked if they wanted to look after some of his chicks.

The eggs were taken brought into to the school a few days before they hatched and the children were able to see them hatching.

For the past week, the pupils have been watching and helping them grow.

Year 1 class teacher Juliet Ford said it had been a great project.

‘Deputy Meerveld contacted us to see if we wanted the opportunity to look after and nurture the chicks,’ she said.

‘It fits really well with our creative curriculum.'