Literary festival organisers report record attendances

THIS year’s Guernsey Literary Festival saw record audience figures, with an estimated 5,400 tickets sold for events featuring an array of authors.

‘It’s been absolutely fantastic,’ said festival director Claire Allen.

‘We have had record numbers of people attending the talks this year.’

The most popular was a talk by Terry Waite, which saw more than 500 tickets sold for his presentation at St James.

Mrs Allen said that the Hub in Market Square also proved to be a popular venue, with its seating capacity of 120, and it hosted the majority of the events. There was also a busy educational programme, with 17 events reaching some 1,600 pupils.

The next festival is scheduled to take place in 18 months, but Mrs Allen said her hope is that the festival will eventually become an annual event, occupying a regular spot in the island’s calendar.