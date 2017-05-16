Stallholders ‘feel ostracised’ after Taste Guernsey snub

TASTE Guernsey has defended its application process for its Seafront Sunday event after some stallholders expressed disappointment at not being allowed to participate.

Some stallholders, many of whom sell craft items and have attended Seafront Sundays for years, have also criticised the communication of the new Taste Guernsey committee.

However, the committee said ‘each application is treated on a case-by-case basis and no application is treated with any prejudice’.

A few of those not permitted to participate set up their stalls at Market Square during Sunday’s event regardless.

They said that repeated emails and messages were sent to Taste Guernsey with no reply, and they did not feel they had a specific answer as to why they were unable to take part, other than being told stalls selling artisan craft items were what organisers were after.

The stallholders who spoke to the Guernsey Press said they are taking part in the other themed Seafront Sundays.